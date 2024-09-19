Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's poor hope new president will change their fortunes

Colombo: Sri Lankan housewife Lankika Dilrukshi says she is tired of the daily struggle needed to provide for her children. On Saturday, she is voting in a presidential poll she sees as key to securing a better future for herself, and her nation.

Dilrukshi, 31, is one of the millions of people barely able to make ends meet since the island nation's economy plunged into its worst financial crisis in decades in 2022.

"Life has become so difficult, we need change," she said. "We need a leader who will work for the poor."

The economic recovery is at the core of the three-way election battle between President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Marxist-leaning politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The three are frontrunners and have promised new strategies to rescue the economy, lower taxes and support businesses. Sri Lanka's poor and middle class want an equitable economic recovery that will support their aspirations, said Umesh Moramudali, who teaches economics at the University of Colombo.

"The poor are really, really struggling. Higher prices hurt them most, especially higher food prices," he said.

Although inflation cooled to 0.5 per cent last month and GDP is forecast to grow 3% in 2024, for the first time in three years, the change is slow and yet to trickle down.

Sri Lankans were hit hard by the 2022 economic crisis, which was triggered by a severe shortfall of foreign currency that added to problems caused by the pandemic.