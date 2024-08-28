Curious boy pulls rare 3,500-year-old jar to find what's inside, drops it accidently on museum visit in Israel: Report

A trip to a museum in Israel ended in a less-than-ideal manner for a four-year-old boy, who accidentally smashed a 3,500-year-old jar — thereby realising everyone’s worst museum-related nightmare.
While touring the Hecht Museum in Haifa, the young visitor "pulled the jar slightly" because he was "curious about what was inside", causing it to fall, the boy's father, Alex, told BBC.
According to the museum, the artefact dated back to the Bronze Age between 2200 and 1500 BC and had been on display near the entrance of the museum without glass as the museum believes there is "special charm" in showing archaeological finds "without obstructions", the publication reported.
Alex told BBC that he was "in shock" to see his son next to the smashed jar and at first thought "it wasn't my child that did it".
According to Hecht Museum, the boy has been invited back to the exhibition with his family for an organised tour after the incident happened a few days ago, the BBC reported.
"There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police. In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly," BBC quoted Lihi Laszlo from the museum as saying.
Meanwhile the museum has roped in a specialist to restore the jar and it will be returned to its spot in a few days.
Published 28 August 2024, 09:31 IST