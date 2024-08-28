Curious boy pulls rare 3,500-year-old jar to find what's inside, drops it accidently on museum visit in Israel: Report

A trip to a museum in Israel ended in a less-than-ideal manner for a four-year-old boy, who accidentally smashed a 3,500-year-old jar — thereby realising everyone’s worst museum-related nightmare.

While touring the Hecht Museum in Haifa, the young visitor "pulled the jar slightly" because he was "curious about what was inside", causing it to fall, the boy's father, Alex, told BBC.

According to the museum, the artefact dated back to the Bronze Age between 2200 and 1500 BC and had been on display near the entrance of the museum without glass as the museum believes there is "special charm" in showing archaeological finds "without obstructions", the publication reported.