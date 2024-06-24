Cyber attack compromised Indonesia data centre, ransom sought: Report

Jakarta: A cyber attacker compromised Indonesia's national data centre and asked for an $8 million ransom, the country's communications minister was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying on Monday.

The attack disrupted some government services, most notably at airports last week, though automated machines were now functional, the communications ministry said on Monday.

Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said the attacker used a new variant of existing malicious software called Lockbit 3.0, without giving further details.