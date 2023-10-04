Dalai Lama congratulates Nobel Prize winners in Medicine

"Your work set an example of how scientific research can make a real contribution to the well-being of humanity at large. Your research, began before the Covid pandemic occurred and saved a vast number of lives throughout the world", the Dalai Lama said in a message,

"I applaud your achievement and the way you have made your lives meaningful through dedicated service for the benefit of others. Today, we are reminded daily how deeply interconnected our world has become and the vitally important role the scientific community can play in making it a better, safer place for us all", the Dalai Lama said.