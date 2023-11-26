JOIN US
Homeworld

Damascus airport targeted by Israeli air strikes, monitoring group says

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli air strikes had targeted Damascus International Airport. There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 16:08 IST

Cairo: Israeli air strikes targeted Damascus airport on Sunday, forcing incoming flights to be diverted elsewhere, a war monitoring group and a Syrian pro-government newspaper said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli air strikes had targeted Damascus International Airport. There was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

Flights scheduled to arrive in Damascus were being diverted to Latakia and Aleppo, Al Watan newspaper said.

Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, including against the Aleppo and Damascus airports.

