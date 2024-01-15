Dangerous subzero wind chills to blanket much of the US

More than 95 million people in the United States were under a wind chill warning or advisory Sunday as an "Arctic blast" enveloped huge parts of the country, while the South was expected to get snow and the Northeast blinding wind-driven squalls, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service reported wind chill readings Sunday of 19 degrees below zero in Arkansas, 9 degrees below zero in Dallas and 60 degrees below zero in Montana. Low temperatures are expected to grip most of the country through the middle of the week.
"These wind chills will pose a risk of frostbite on exposed skin and hypothermia," the weather service said. "Have a cold survival kit if you must travel."
High temperatures Sunday and Monday will likely be 20 to 40 degrees below average from Montana to Texas.
Potential snow squalls -- bursts of snow accompanied with strong winds -- will spread east-northeastward Sunday across Pennsylvania into parts of southern New York and possibly into New York City.
A wind advisory posted Sunday includes the Philadelphia metropolitan area and points east to the northern New Jersey coast. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph can lead to whiteout conditions for 15 to 20 minutes.
The powerful winds could damage trees and lead to power failures, the weather service said.
Lake-effect snow is also a threat this weekend in the Great Lakes region, with the potential for whiteouts in Michigan, Wisconsin, and western and northern New York state.
Multiple winter storm warnings were in effect Sunday morning around the Buffalo, New York, region, where up to 2 feet of snow were predicted to fall throughout the weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York warned residents Friday to take shelter ahead of this weekend's storm and to prepare for power failures.
Because of the weather, the NFL's wild card weekend game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, was postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time from Sunday at 1 p.m.
Around New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, the weather service forecast snow and localized wind gusts of up to 50 mph. New York City could get 1 to 2 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday.
Arkansas and Tennessee could receive up to 6 inches of snow.
Snow, sleet, rain and dangerous wind chills are expected to batter the West Coast, the Plains, parts of the Northeast and to extend into sections of the South.
Snow and freezing rain is expected from the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains. The heavy snow and ice have the makings for "poor to impossible" travel conditions in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.
The National Weather Service warned that poor weather conditions and heavy snowfall created a "high avalanche danger in portions of the Sierra Nevada and Rockies."
Such warnings in the West come on the heels of an avalanche that killed one person at a popular ski resort on Lake Tahoe in California on Wednesday.
Moving east from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and Iowa, wind chills will drop below minus 30 degrees, forecasters said, adding that dangerously cold weather "will persist and redevelop" over parts of the Midwest.
Parts of the South will experience cold weather as "wintry precipitation," including snow, sleet and freezing rain, are forecast to develop across several states. Ice is also expected for parts of central Texas through the lower Mississippi Valley.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, issued a weather watch, though it stated on social media that the state's electrical "grid conditions are expected to be normal."