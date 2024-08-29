Danish man avoids extradition to India in arms smuggling case, court rules

Copenhagen: A Danish court said on Thursday it had rejected a request by India for the extradition of a Danish national wanted over a 1995 weapons smuggling case, citing the risk of human rights breaches.

India has for years sought to have Niels Holck extradited to stand trial on suspicion of supplying a West Bengal rebel group with around four tons of weapons.

Sending Holck to India would violate Denmark's extradition act due to a risk that he would be subjected to treatment in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, the court ruled.

Public prosecutor Anders Rechendorff, who last year nominated Holck for a handover to stand trial in India, told Reuters it had yet to be decided whether the decision would be appealed.

"The guarantees India has provided are not valid," defence lawyer Jonas Christoffersen told Reuters.

"It's been six years of negotiating the conditions between the public prosecutor and India. Now the court says that his safety can't be guaranteed," Christoffersen said.