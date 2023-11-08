Danish tax authority wins battle to pursue $1.8 billion UK 'cum-ex' case

Appellants, including Shah, had argued the case should be blocked because it amounted to a foreign state attempting to enforce its domestic tax laws in English courts, which breaches a well-established principle known as the "revenue rule".

"... the substance of (SKAT's) claims is that the appellants defrauded SKAT to obtain refunds to which they were never entitled and SKAT has brought its claims as a victim of fraud.

"Accordingly, SKAT's claims fall outside the revenue rule," the judges said.

The ruling, announced as the first criminal trial over the so-called "cum-ex" scandal opened in Copenhagen, allows one of the biggest civil litigation claims to be heard in England to proceed.

