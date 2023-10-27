‘Dark day for Maine’ after gunman kills 18

Lewiston, Maine: The familiar rituals of a Wednesday night were playing out at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, with 22 lanes of tenpin and a restaurant serving nachos and wings.

Parents and children were there for a children’s bowling league. Regulars were midway through their weekly games, unwinding after work.

Then a man wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and carrying a military-style semi-automatic rifle walked in.

Tricia Asselin, 53, was there with her sister, Bobbi Nichols, when they heard a bang — and then another from the lanes reserved for children’s night. As they sprinted for the exit, with Nichols in the lead, Asselin — who worked at the alley and was there on a night off — peeled off into the kitchen to grab her cellphone so she could call 911.

Nichols bolted through the door, thinking her sister was behind her. When she realized she wasn’t, it was too late.

“Bobbi tried to get back. She said, ‘my sister’s in there, my sister’s in there,’” their mother, Alicia LaChance, said by phone from her home in Okeechobee, Florida. Asselin had not been officially identified as among the victims Thursday, but the family was expecting the worst. “They told her nobody in there is alive anymore,” her mother said.

Minutes after attacking the alley, the armed man showed up at Schemengees Bar & Grille, a few miles away, where people were playing cornhole and billiards, and opened fire again.

By the time he finished shooting, at the bar and the bowling alley, 18 people had been killed and 13 others had been injured, Gov. Janet Mills of Maine said.

Afterward, the gunman fled, forcing a major lockdown across the region as hundreds of law enforcement officials searched Thursday for a suspect they identified as Robert R. Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine. Authorities warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7:30 pm, officers were outside a home in Bowdoin owned by Card’s family, as a helicopter circled overheard. “We are not going away,” one officer said over a loudspeaker. “You need to come outside now.”

Hours later, law enforcement vehicles were seen leaving the property, and a spokesperson for the State Police said officers had been serving search warrants and they did not find the suspect there. “They will be back at it tomorrow,” Shannon Moss, the spokesperson, wrote in a text message.

The rampage made Lewiston, a working-class city of nearly 40,000, the latest scene of America’s mass shooting crisis. It also put the region on edge, as police warned residents of Lewiston and several other nearby towns to stay home as they searched for Card.

“We believe this is someone that should not be approached,” Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police said.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since May 2022, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Although the details provided by authorities were sparse, including whether any children were killed, the familiar outlines of the massacre — a lone gunman snuffing out innocent lives with a powerful weapon — pushed Americans and their leaders into familiar corners.

President Joe Biden, who ordered flags at federal buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims, urged Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and to enact universal background checks, among other steps.

“This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack,” Biden said in a statement.

Rep. Jared Golden, whose district includes Lewiston, had been one of the few House Democrats who opposed an assault-weapons ban, citing the strong tradition of gun ownership in the area. But at a news conference Thursday evening, he said he would now support a ban.

“The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure,” he said, adding: “I ask for forgiveness and support.”

When asked if she, too, would support a ban, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it was more important to ban “very-high-capacity magazines,” which let shooters fire more rounds without stopping to reload. She added: “Certainly there’s always more that can be done.”

But Republicans who adamantly defend the right to bear arms were not expected to back such measures. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., the newly elected House speaker, did not mention any legislative response as he answered questions about the shooting.

“This is a dark time in America,” Johnson told reporters in Washington. “We have a lot of problems and we’re really, really hopeful and prayerful. Prayer is appropriate at a time like this — that the evil can end, and this senseless violence can stop.”

Mills called it “a dark day for Maine.” With 18 dead, the largely rural state recorded as many homicides in a few minutes Wednesday night as it had in some recent years. The state had 29 homicides last year, 20 in 2021 and 18 in each of the previous two years.