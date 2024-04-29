Dar's surprise elevation as deputy PM 'pre-planned', a move to 'compensate' Nawaz Sharif: media report

Interestingly, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the main ally of the PML-N-led government, did not raise any objection to Dar's new appointment. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said his party had no objections to the appointment of Dar as the deputy premier. “It is the PM’s prerogative to appoint Dar as deputy prime minister,” he said, adding that the move was not meant as a ‘message’ to anyone.