Days after Modi-Putin meet, Indian in Russian army 'being asked to go to frontline': Report

Hardly four days after it was widely reported that Vladimir Putin has agreed to release all the Indians flighting in the Russian Army in their conflict with Ukraine, a man from Punjab has alleged that he has been asked to "return to the frontline".

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had told reporters in Moscow that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “strongly raised” with President Vladimir Putin the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals, who had been “misled into the service” of the armed forces of Russia.

The Sikh man has been identified by Indian Express in a report as one Gagandeep Singh who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Singh is said to be one of the many Sikhs who are allegedly forced into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine faceoff. Singh, who is currently said to be recovering from a knee injury in a camp, was quoted by the paper as saying that his commander in the Russian army denied getting any orders from the government for their release.