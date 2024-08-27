Deadly Alaska landslide displaces dozens of families in scenic Ketchikan

Emergency crews in the Alaska tourist hub of Ketchikan braced on Monday for more landslides after a large, rain-drenched slope gave way on Sunday, killing one person, injuring three others and leaving dozens of homes damaged and without power.

Photos from the aftermath of the slide showed a wide tract of a steep, thickly wooded hillside stripped of vegetation, and a tangle of twisted, broken pine trees and other debris that lay heaped against several buildings at the bottom of the slope.

Four or five homes were heavily damaged or destroyed, and about four dozen dwellings were placed under mandatory evacuation and left without electricity, according to Cynna Gubatayao, an emergency operations center official.