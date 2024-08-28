'Deadpool killer' Wade Wilson given death penalty for 'heinous' murders of 2 Florida women

Known as Deadpool Killer because of his tattoos, Wade Wilson (30) was on Tuesday (August 27) sentenced to death for killing two Florida women brutally 'for the sake of killing'.

According to a report by New York Post, Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson said, "The evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel. and that the second murder was cold, calculated and premeditated."

As the judge delivered his capital punishment, Wilson remained stoic and impassive.

Found guilty in June, Wilson had killed Kristine Melton (35) and Diana Ruiz (43) in October 2019.

According to the publication's report, the murders committed by Wilson were too heinous and held no ground to overrule the death sentence.

The prosecutors said that first Wilson was engaged in a drug-fueled sexual intercourse with Melton in her house, followed by which he strangled the lady.

After stealing the deceased victim's car, Wilson called his girlfriend, Melissa Montanez (41), using Melton's phone.

According to the publication's report, Melissa who was assaulted by Wilson then, refused to enter the car, after which Wilson left and encountered Ruiz who was needed help regarding directions.