Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Deal offered to Imran Khan twice, he refused:' Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's aide

The cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 15:22 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanShehbaz SharifWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us