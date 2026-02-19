'Deal offered to Imran Khan twice, he refused:' Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's aide

<p>Lahore: A close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that jailed former premier<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/imran-khan-left-with-only-15-vision-in-right-eye-reports-3896344"> Imran Khan</a> was offered a "deal" twice but he declined to accept it.</p><p>"Two serious attempts were made to cut a deal with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the past, but they failed," Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah disclosed in a talk show on Wednesday evening.</p><p>"The first attempt was led by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and then-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Ali Amin Gandapur before November 26, 2024, and the second was made by a few people from abroad in the recent past. Imran Khan initially agreed but later backed out of the deal," Sanaullah said.</p><p>"We want a political solution to this problem, but Khan is not willing to find a way out," he added.</p><p>Sanaullah, a close aide to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) head Nawaz Sharif, further said Khan wants the incumbent government to be packed and he comes to power.</p><p>Defending three-time premier Nawaz Sharif cutting a deal with the military establishment, Sanaullah said: "Nawaz Sharif is a seasoned politician. He found a way forward for himself and his party".</p><p>Reacting to Sanaullah's disclosure, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday clarified in a post on his X account, saying "There is neither any deal nor any leniency being offered to Imran Khan. Any impression of the government granting relaxation to Imran Khan is entirely false. Imran Khan is a convicted criminal."</p>.Gavaskar, Kapil, Lloyd and other former captains appeal to Pak govt for fair treatment of Imran Khan.<p>Meanwhile, Khan's family and party have demanded eye treatment for him at Shifa Hospital in Islamabad, in the presence of his personal physicians. </p><p>Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the Supreme Court last week that the 73-year-old former premier had lost 85 per cent of vision in his right eye in jail.</p><p>Later, Khan's sister Noreen Khan said, "Imran Khan is enduring unimaginable mistreatment in prison under the directives of Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir as the country is under illegitimate and un-Islamic rule."</p><p>The cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.</p>