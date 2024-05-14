Death toll from floods in Indonesia's West Sumatra rises to 50

Jakarta: The number of people killed by flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 52 and more than 3,000 people were evacuated, authorities said on Tuesday.

Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow, a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water, in three districts in West Sumatra province. On Monday, the death toll was 43.

The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December. A series of eruptions have followed since.