Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356, says Lebanese health ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has reached 356, with 1,246 others injured since Monday morning, a statement from Lebanon's health ministry said, adding that 24 children and 42 women were among the dead.

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah also said that senior leader Ali Karak, the head of the southern front, is okay and moved to a safe place, after a security source told Reuters he was targeted in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon.