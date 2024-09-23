Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 356, says Lebanese health ministry

Another 1,024 were also wounded in the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 14:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon has reached 356, with 1,246 others injured since Monday morning, a statement from Lebanon's health ministry said, adding that 24 children and 42 women were among the dead.

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah also said that senior leader Ali Karak, the head of the southern front, is okay and moved to a safe place, after a security source told Reuters he was targeted in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 14:46 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonair strikesdeath toll

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT