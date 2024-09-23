Home
Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 492, Hamas says one leader killed in attack

35 children and 58 women were among those killed, the Lebanese health ministry has said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 14:46 IST

At least 492 were killed and 1,645 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, the Lebanese health ministry said, adding that 35 children and 58 women were among those killed.

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah also said that senior leader Ali Karak, the head of the southern front, is okay and moved to a safe place, after a security source told Reuters he was targeted in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon.

Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, however said that its field commander in southern Lebanon, Mahmoud al Nader, was killed in an Israeli strike on Lebanon on Monday.

Published 23 September 2024, 14:46 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonair strikesdeath toll

