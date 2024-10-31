Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll from Spain's floods climbs to 140

Spain' deadliest flash floods in modern history swept the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving roads and towns under water.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 16:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 16:31 IST
World newsspainfloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us