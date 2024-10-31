Death toll from Spain's floods climbs to 140

<p>Madrid: Flash floods that ravaged eastern Spain this week have left 140 people dead, state-run news agency <em>EFE</em> said on Thursday, without elaborating further.</p><p>Authorities last updated the death toll on Wednesday, putting the number of fatalities at 95.</p>.Spanish federation postpones all matches in flood-hit Valencian region.<p>Spain' deadliest flash floods in modern history swept the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving roads and towns under water. </p>