Death toll in Lebanon's Wednesday blasts rises to 25, health minister says

Dubai: The death toll from Wednesday's blasts in Lebanon rose to 25, the country's health minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, said in a statement that it is working with the interior ministry to probe the role of a company registered in Bulgaria, without naming it. Bulgarian media reports allege that a Sofia-based company called Norta Global Ltd had facilitated the sale of the pagers, which exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing 11 people and wounding 4,000.