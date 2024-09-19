Home
world

Death toll in Lebanon's Wednesday blasts rises to 25, health minister says

The country's health minister Firass Abiad revealed the latest figures for the causalities on Thursday in a press briefing.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 12:24 IST

Dubai: The death toll from Wednesday's blasts in Lebanon rose to 25, the country's health minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's state security agency, DANS, said in a statement that it is working with the interior ministry to probe the role of a company registered in Bulgaria, without naming it. Bulgarian media reports allege that a Sofia-based company called Norta Global Ltd had facilitated the sale of the pagers, which exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing 11 people and wounding 4,000.

Published 19 September 2024, 12:24 IST
World newsblastsLebanondeath toll

