Death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi rises to 58

Hanoi: Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 58 people and 40 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report, adding that nearly 750 people have been injured.

The typhoon made landfall on Saturday on Vietnam's northeastern coast, devastating a large swath of industrial and residential areas and bringing heavy rains that caused dangerous floods and landslides.

Several rivers in northern Vietnam have risen to alarming levels, leaving villages and residential areas inundated, according to the agency and state media.