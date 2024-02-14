Death toll of Maui wildfire rises to 101

On Tuesday, the Maui Police Department identified Paul Kasprzycki, 76, of Lahaina, Hawaii, as the 101st fatal victim of the deadly blaze that swept through the historic town in August.

The police said that Kasprzycki was found during an effort to narrow down the last known locations of those who remain missing.

After months of pressure to provide more information about the fire and the government’s response to it, the Maui police released a detailed new report this month revealing that a large number of victims had died along a single street, a stark indication of the ferocity of the blaze.