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'Death was not our fate': Syrian father crosses seas to save his ailing son

In January, two years after leaving Lebanon, Yahia became one of the first young children to receive a transplant at the newly-established Onassis National Transplant Center in Greece.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:55 IST
GreeceSyriaMediterranean SeatransplantationWorl News

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