<p>Athens: Abdulaziz Aldarwish decided to take drastic action after his son Yahia's young kidneys failed.</p><p>The Syrian construction worker could not afford the 1,200 euros ($1,380) per month needed for dialysis treatment and in any case the public healthcare system in Lebanon, where he worked, is in a state of near-collapse after years of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/conflict">conflict</a> and neglect.</p><p>So Aldarwish managed to muster 5,000 euros from savings and family loans for them to board a boat ferrying migrants 200 km (120 miles) to Cyprus, hoping to find doctors who could give his son a new kidney and a new life.</p><p>His wife and their eight other children remained behind, in a small Syrian village near the Lebanese border.</p><p>In January, two years after leaving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>, Yahia became one of the first young children to receive a transplant at the newly-established Onassis National Transplant Center in Greece - an emblem, doctors say, of what can be achieved through international medical cooperation. His father was the donor.</p>.World Health Organisation prequalifies new polio vaccine to boost global outbreak response.<p>At the hospital after the operation, Aldarwish, 32, smiled with relief: "I had to take a risk: either things work out, I get him treated... or that's it, we both die."</p><p>Yahia, now 10, is upbeat, saying he wants to rejoin his classmates in Cyprus and dreams of one day opening a supermarket.</p><p><strong>'It was a miracle'</strong></p><p>On a recent day in Athens, Aldarwish recalled their hardest moments as he pushed Yahia on the swing of a local playground.</p><p>When they boarded the boat in Lebanon in 2024, they took water and some dates - enough for a trip only expected to take a few hours. Before boarding, Yahia received a round of peritoneal dialysis to see him through.</p><p>But they ended up adrift in rough seas for a week, surviving on rainwater, before being spotted by a merchant vessel.</p><p>"I didn't expect my son to endure something like this," Aldarwish said. "It was a miracle."</p><p>"In the end, death was not our fate."</p><p>When they arrived in Cyprus, doctors informed them that Greece - a few hundred miles away across the Mediterranean - was set to resume kidney transplants for low-weight children in May 2025, after years of suspension.</p><p>Greek and Cypriot authorities cooperated to allow father and son to be flown to Athens, where they were monitored by doctors from three hospitals and assisted by interpreters.</p>.World Health Organization confirms 18 attacks on healthcare sites in Iran.<p>On January 22, the day of the surgery, Aldarwish and Yahia hugged before they were wheeled to separate rooms for parallel surgeries that lasted hours.</p><p>"This whole bridge of life was built for this child," said Smaragdi Marinaki, the head of the nephrology department at Laiko Hospital which participated in the process.</p><p>"Transplantation transcends every barrier: borders and countries, races and religions."</p><p>Smaragdi, who calls Yahia "sweet tooth" for his long-thwarted desire for chocolate, says he is recovering well.</p>