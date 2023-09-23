Deeply concerned about allegations raised by PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

Responding to a question on Trudeau's allegations against India, Blinken said, 'Let me say a few things about this. First, we are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised.' 'We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues, and not just consulting, coordinating with them on this issue. And from our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceeds and it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation.