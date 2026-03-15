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Defence outlays rise amid mounting debt

As civilian stimulus tools weaken, advanced economies turn to rearmament as a macroeconomic stabiliser
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 22:26 IST
India NewsWorld newsDefence

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