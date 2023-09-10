Delhi Declaration: Ukraine says nothing for G20 to take pride in, Russia claims victory

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the G20 was not necessarily the forum to expect progress on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Delhi Declaration has nothing for the G20 to take pride in, said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ukrainian Government. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the other hand, not only hailed the conclave of the G20 leaders in New Delhi as a “breakthrough summit”, but also lauded India for preventing ‘Anglo-Saxon’ attempts to politicise the agenda of the bloc.

The G20 leaders adopted the ‘New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration’ on the first day of the 18th summit of the intergovernmental forum in the national capital of India. The Delhi Declaration, unlike the Bali Declaration adopted at the end of the 17th G20 summit hosted by Indonesia in November 2022, refrained from deploring Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The ‘Bali Declaration’ had demanded “complete and unconditional withdrawal” of Russia’s armed forces from the territory of Ukraine. The ‘Delhi Declaration’, however, made no such demand on behalf of the G20.