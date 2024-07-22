Democratic Party to undertake transparent process for presidential nomination: DNC Chair Harrison

In a statement assuring the party support base of a transparent and fair process for nomination, DNC chair Harrison said, "The work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear. In the coming days, the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November."

"This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people," he added.