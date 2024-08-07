Democrats Harris, Walz campaign together for first time as White House ticket

"He mocks our laws, he sows chaos and division, and that's to say nothing of his record as president," Walz said of Trump. "He froze in the face of the Covid crisis, he drove our economy into the ground, and make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed."

Harris' entry into the race after President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid just over two weeks ago has rapidly upended the election campaign, with polls showing she has erased the lead Trump had built.

Walz criticized Republicans for pursuing restrictions on women's reproductive rights, an issue that has plagued Republicans since the US Supreme Court in 2022 ended women's constitutional right to abortion.

"Even if we wouldn't make the same choice for ourselves, there's a golden rule: mind your own damn business!" he said, drawing a huge ovation.

Harris, speaking before Walz, listed his titles - husband, father, teacher, coach, veteran, congressman, governor - before predicting he would earn a new one in the Nov. 5 election: vice president of the United States.

"He's the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big," she said.

Harris, the US vice president, announced her choice of Walz earlier in the day, opting for a vice presidential running mate with executive experience, military service and a track record of winning over the rural, white voters who have gravitated to Trump over the years.

The Harris campaign said it had raised more than $20 million after the announcement of Walz as the vice presidential pick.

Pennsylvania, the site of their first rally, is seen as perhaps the most critical state in what is expected to be a close election between the Democrats and their Republican rivals.