Democrats pick up seat in US House as Suozzi wins in New York

The win reduces House Speaker Mike Johnson's majority to 219-213, making his job of managing an unruly caucus a bit more difficult. His challenges were on full display last week, when the chamber failed to pass a measure to impeach

President Joe Biden'stop border official, Alejandro Mayorkas, in an embarrassing setback.

The House approved the measure in a second attempt on Tuesday, after No. 2 Republican Steve Scalise returned from cancer treatment to cast a decisive vote.

More challenges await as Johnson decides whether to take up a Ukraine aid bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday and Congress faces a deadline to avoid another government shutdown early next month.

The New York district, which supported Biden in 2020 before flipping to Republicans in the 2022 mid-term elections, has served as a testing ground for both parties' messaging ahead of the November election, when the presidency and control of both chambers of Congress will be at stake.

A moderate Democrat, Suozzi had vowed to work with Republicans to solve difficult problems, including the migrant crisis at the southern US border.