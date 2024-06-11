Aged man thrashed to death by 2 women for denying to have sex with them in Russian cemetery

They further said that the two women rained down a series of blows with their "fists and feet", hitting his (Alexander) head and torso, before he died on the spot. "In the course of an argument, the women gave the 63-year-old man multiple blows with their fists and feet to his head and torso," the Committee said.

After the victim died, the women are said to have taken his body to a forest where they hid it in a hole. A report citing the Stavropol police said that an investigation was launched after the police was informed about the incident.

As per the Investigative Committee, "The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Wishing to avoid responsibility for the offence, the accused dragged the body of the deceased to a wooded area and hid it in a hole."

A murder case was lodged against the two women who have now been placed under detention for two months. Several media reports carried clips and videos which showed probing officials with the two women as they attempted to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded at the scene of the crime in the forest.