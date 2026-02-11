Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Devastated': Canadian PM Mark Carney after deadly Tumbler Ridge school shooting kills 10

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to an active shooter report at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 pm local time.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 06:34 IST
World news

Follow us on :

Follow Us