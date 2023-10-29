Did you know Matthew Perry had come close to death a few years ago?

The sudden demise of Matthew Perry has left the world in shock. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles on Saturday, as per reports.

While his fans haven't been able to wrap their heads around the fact that their beloved Chandler Bing is no more, did you know that the actor had come close to death once before when he was 49?

Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing has references of him getting hospitalised for five months after his colon got ruptured due to opioid overuse. In conversation with People, he shared that the doctors told his family that there was only two per cent chance of him living.

"The doctors told my family that I had a two per cent chance to live. That's the time I really came close to my life ending.”