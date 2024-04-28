Divest-or-ban law rattles TikTok influencers pushing pro-Biden content

“I’m pretty critical of him at this moment in time,” said Sanneh, who has attended multiple administration briefings and has more than 510,000 followers. “If you truly understood the impact, then you would want to keep TikTok.”

Biden’s embrace of the divest-or-ban bill exemplifies his efforts to contain what administration officials and lawmakers from both parties see as a growing national-security threat from China. Nonetheless, he continues to promote his political message on the platform.

None of the influencers who spoke to Bloomberg News said Biden had lost their vote. However, the new law is likely to turn off younger voters, who've propelled the app to mainstream relevance and are key to Democratic electoral wins. Many are already unenthusiastic about Biden’s reelection.

“Election after election, young people continue to show us they understand the stakes of this moment, and will vote like their futures depend on it – because they do,” said Seth Schuster, a spokesperson for Biden’s campaign.

Kenny Walden, who has 167,000 TikTok followers and has attended White House events, posted a video on the platform expressing confusion over Biden’s decision to back the bill over privacy and data security concerns.

“I’m against it, Joe,” said Walden, whose content focuses on encouraging people to vote for Biden. The president is silencing his “frontline of defense,” he added, referring to creators like him.

Opponents of the bill say it threatens freedom of speech and singles out the social-media platform over others collecting users’ data.

White House officials maintain their intention isn’t to prohibit TikTok from operating, but to force the app’s Chinese owner to divest. The 270-day deadline for ByteDance extends beyond November, allowing users to continue posting through the election.

“This is about our national security. This is not concerns about Americans using Tiktok,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “There’s certainly time on the books to see how this plays out.”

ByteDance has made clear it has no intention of selling, and a protracted legal battle is likely. At the same time, Donald Trump is already using the prospect of a ban to court younger voters. In a social media post before the bill passed Congress, he blamed Biden for setting a ban in motion. That marked a reversal for Trump, who as president signed an order in 2020 banning the app that was later overturned in court.

Biden’s team says its presence on the app is a vital part of a strategy to reach voters in as many arenas as possible. The app’s reach is massive: More than 170 million Americans have accounts, the company says, and a third of adults under 30 get their news from it, according to the Pew Research Center.