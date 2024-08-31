Doctor charged in death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry 'incredibly remorseful'

Los Angeles: One of two doctors who are among the five people charged in the ketamine overdose death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry was barred by a federal judge on Friday from practicing medicine and through his lawyer afterward expressed remorse.

Dr. Mark Chavez appeared in US District Court in Los Angeles for a brief arraignment on a single felony count of conspiracy to illegally distribute ketamine and was permitted to remain free on $50,000 bond.

Chavez has previously signed an agreement with federal prosecutors to enter a guilty plea, which defense lawyer Matt Binninger told reporters his client would do at a later proceeding to be scheduled within a few weeks. No plea was entered on Friday.

As part of the bond conditions set by Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth, Chavez also surrendered his passport and was ordered not to practice medicine. He had agreed to surrender his medical license at a separate administrative hearing earlier this week, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"My client is accepting responsibility. He’s doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he’s incredibly remorseful," Binninger said outside the courthouse.