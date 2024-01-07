'Doesn't matter if you were unwell...': Job application declined; company says excuses don't count

A job rejection email is making rounds online for its aggressive tone in response to a candidate's job application.

The screenshot of the email of the candidate, who applied for the position of Frontend Software Engineer at Elite Software Automation, a US-based IT company, was shared on Reddit, that later caught netizen's attention.

The screenshot was shared by a user named r/antiwork on Reddit.

The email begins with an acknowledgment of the candidate's application, followed by the statement, "Your job application for the Frontend Software Engineer position has been DECLINED due to your failed score on the automated online test, as you have scored below the pass score."