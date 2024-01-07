'Doesn't matter if you were unwell...': Job application declined; company says excuses don't count

A job rejection email is making rounds online for its aggressive tone in response to a candidate's job application.
The screenshot of the email of the candidate, who applied for the position of Frontend Software Engineer at Elite Software Automation, a US-based IT company, was shared on Reddit, that later caught netizen's attention.
The screenshot was shared by a user named r/antiwork on Reddit.
The email begins with an acknowledgment of the candidate's application, followed by the statement, "Your job application for the Frontend Software Engineer position has been DECLINED due to your failed score on the automated online test, as you have scored below the pass score."
In bold red font, the next line instructs the candidate not to attempt the test or reapply for the position until at least the end of the next year. The email warns that any repeated attempts before the specified time will result in an automated decline and permanent blacklisting of the candidate's profile for future job openings.
The company also emphasised on the fact that they do not accept any excuses. "If you were feeling unwell on the day of the test, or if you were rushing, or if your internet went out, or whatever other excuse you may have, it does not matter," the email read.
The rejection email.
Credit: Reddit
As it is normal for a candidate to be upset over job rejection, the company has a response for that too: "If you are upset at this email, we have to inform you that life is hard, and part of any professional or personal development is dealing with rejection and finding ways to improve."
"You were provided an opportunity to show your abilities in a blind and fair test. Instead of blaming us, you should examine what you can do to improve those abilities and skills. Maybe you could use this self-reflection to improve and make your life better," the mail added.
Upon sharing the screenshot on Reddit, the post received a flurry of comments, with the majority criticising the company's tone.
"I will bet whoever wrote that felt very big and important for at least a short while," commented a user.
"A simple no would have sufficed," wrote a second.
"That's honestly the hardest rejection letter I've ever seen," commented a third.