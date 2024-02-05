Dog saved after more than a week of captivity in US shipping container

In a video uploaded by USCG Heartland, Connie can be seen sniffing around, wagging her tail, and sipping water that was provided to her upon recovery. According to the reports, when randomly selecting containers for inspection, marine inspectors noticed scratching and barking coming from one of the containers in a stack. The company explained that a crane was required to lower the container, which was stacked roughly 25 feet above the ground.

Although the container's exact origin is unknown, it was packed with scrapped automobiles. Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki concluded from this that Connie was probably in a car at a junkyard when she got unintentionally stuck in the container.

Connie was brought to the Pasadena Animal Shelter by the marine inspectors for treatment.

According to the shelter, on Friday, Connie was given over to FCAR, or Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

"In just a few short hours, we experienced the joyful moment that Pasadena Animal Shelter chose us to become the rescue that gives Connie her new shot at life," the rescue agency claimed on Facebook. "Without hesitation and not knowing Connie's health, we knew that our medical fund would be well spent on her."

Connie tested positive for heartworm disease and is underweight. Treatment for the dog will begin right away.

"We can't thank all of the amazing people involved in this rescue and saving Connie's life," FCAR claimed.