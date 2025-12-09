<p>Tokyo: The worshippers, dressed in kimonos and bespoke belts, took their places inside a sacred Shinto shrine. One by one, they received blessings from a priest and listened obediently to ancient chants. Then they began to bark.</p><p>It was a Friday morning at the Ichigaya Kamegaoka shrine in Tokyo, and a parade of poodles, Pomeranians, Chihuahuas and bichons frises — with names like Latte, Chip and Potapotayaki — was celebrating a children’s festival known as Shichi-Go-San, or 7-5-3, alongside their owners.</p><p>“Be joyful with your owners,” the shrine’s chief priest, Kenji Kaji, said during the ceremony. “Every day and for a long time to come.”</p><p>For centuries, 7-5-3, which in modern times is celebrated throughout the fall, has been a rite of passage for Japanese children reaching the ages of 7, 5 and 3, considered milestones in Japan. Now the festival is getting a pet-friendly revamp, with dozens of shrines across Japan offering blessings for four-legged companions, and owners splurging on wigs, amulets and tailor-made jackets.</p><p>The popularity of 7-5-3 reflects <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan’s </a>booming pet industry; the pet-product market has grown by about one-fifth since 2019, to about $12 billion, according to some estimates. It also a sign of Japan’s rapidly changing demographics. The country has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, and the number of children has reached a record low of 13.6 million.</p>.<p>“People have shifted from having children to having pets,” said Miki Toguchi, 51, who visited the Ichigaya Kamegaoka shrine recently with Kotora, her 5-year-old miniature schnauzer. “I don’t have children, but I have a dog.”</p><p>The shrine now welcomes more than 350 pets for 7-5-3 each fall, compared with about 50 children. Shinto is a faith that worships spirits that are found in all objects, living and inanimate.</p><p>Kumiko Kasai, 43, a professional in Tokyo, visited on a recent morning with her golden-brown dog, Liz, a Pomeranian-poodle mix, who recently turned 3. Kasai and her husband, who opted not to have children, spent months planning the ceremony and paid about $200 for a kimono with a golden obi sash for Liz.</p><p>“I had great memories of 7-5-3, and I wanted to do the same for my dog,” Kasai said. “The lives of dogs are not long. And she’s a part of our family.”</p><p>The festival dates to the Heian period of Japanese history, from 794 to 1185. It was originally meant as a way for noble families to mark milestone birthdays for their offspring, at a time when the mortality rate among children was high.</p><p>The holiday is still widely celebrated by Japanese parents, who flock to shrines to show gratitude to the gods for protecting their children, and to pray for long, healthy lives.</p><p>There are different rituals for each age. Three-year-old boys and girls are recognised for growing their hair out for the first time. (In ancient Japan, their heads were typically kept shaved until that age.) Five-year-old boys are celebrated for dressing in a haori jacket and hakama, traditional pants once worn by samurai. Seven-year-old girls are honored for wearing an obi over a kimono. Children feast on chitose ame, or thousand-year candy, a long pink-and-white candy that symbolises longevity.</p><p>The decline in the number of children taking part in the ceremony has hurt Shinto shrines across Japan. Pets provide a replacement revenue stream and a way for shrines to stay relevant with younger generations.</p><p>Pet-oriented 7-5-3 services have taken off in recent years, with shrines promising to protect pets against accidents and disease.</p><p>“Pray for your pet!” said a flyer advertising a daylong service in the western prefecture of Fukuoka. “Pray for growth!”</p><p>At the Ichigaya Kamegaoka shrine, Kaji charges 5,000 yen (about $32) to perform the pet ceremony — the same fee as for children.</p><p>The shrine offers a purification ritual, in which a priest waves a wooden wand and sprinkles scraps of white paper over pets as a blessing. After the ceremony, pet owners write prayers on wooden amulets that are hung near the entrance. Many people shuttle their dogs to and from the shrine in strollers.</p><p>Maki Narita wrote a blessing for Salt, her 5-year-old Pomeranian, who was dressed in a wig and kimono: “May he have a healthy, peaceful and happy dog life.”</p><p>Then Narita and her friends held a photo shoot with their pets on a red mat.</p><p>“It’s so important to celebrate, in the same way it is for a human child,” she said. “I’d like to do the same thing to him as I did for my daughter. He is my child.”</p><p>Kaji, the priest, has modified prayers so they are relevant to pets; he asks the gods to protect them from getting hit by cars.</p><p>He also makes a point of warning owners about the loud sound of the taiko, a traditional Japanese drum. He is occasionally bitten by furry visitors, but he said it was worth the trouble.</p><p>“The best thing is for both owners and pets to live happily,” he said. “The worst thing would be if both Shintoism and shrines became outdated.”</p>