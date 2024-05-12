Donald Trump again attacks New York prosecutor, floats economic plans at New Jersey rally

Wildwood, New Jersey: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked the Manhattan judge and prosecutor in his New York criminal trial, while hinting at a range of possible economic policies at a sizable rally in New Jersey on Saturday.

Speaking before tens of thousands of supporters on a chilly beach on the Atlantic coastline, the former president disparaged District Attorney Alvin Bragg's appearance and dismissed the various state and federal charges he faces as a form of political persecution.

"Fat Alvin, corrupt guy," said Trump, who is on trial for allegedly falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election that he won.

Trump also took aim at the trial judge, Justice Juan Merchan, accusing both men of working at the behest of President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in this year's presidential rematch - an allegation for which there is no evidence.

"They're doing the bidding for crooked Joe Biden. This is all being done by crooked Joe Biden."

The New York case is one of four state and federal criminal trials Trump faces and may be the only one to be held before the November 5 election.