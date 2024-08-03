Donald Trump agrees to Fox News offer of debate with Kamala Harris on September 4

The post was removed for a few minutes before being reposted, with Trump deleting his proposal for a "major" town hall gathering on the same date if Harris was "unwilling or unable to debate".

Harris had responded last month that she was "ready" after Fox News proposed the presidential debate between the two candidates on Sept. 17.

After Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and backed Harris, Trump said he would not debate her because she was not the official candidate.

As proof of her lack of support, he added that former President Barack Obama had yet to endorse her. But Obama did so a day later, and on Friday, she secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.