Donald Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Washington: Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday bring his fight against a campaign to kick him off state presidential ballots for his actions involving the 2021 Capitol attack to the US Supreme Court in a case with major implications for the November election.

The nine justices, three of whom Trump appointed, will hear arguments in his appeal of a lower court's decision to disqualify him from Colorado's Republican presidential primary ballot under the US Constitution's 14th Amendment after finding that he participated in an insurrection.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars from holding public office any "officer of the United States" who took an oath "to support the Constitution of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."