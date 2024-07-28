Donald Trump cites China competition in vowing to create bitcoin 'stockpile'

"If we don't embrace crypto and bitcoin technology, China will, other countries will. They'll dominate, and we cannot let China dominate. They are making too much progress as it is," Trump said.

China has cracked down on cryptocurrency and there are strict controls on capital movement across its border. But people there are still able to trade tokens such as bitcoin on crypto exchanges, and Chinese investors can also open overseas bank accounts to buy crypto assets.

Trump said he would establish a crypto presidential advisory council and create a national "stockpile" of bitcoin using cryptocurrency the US government currently holds that was largely seized in law enforcement actions.

"Never sell your bitcoin," Trump said. "If I am elected, it will be the policy of my administration, the United States of America, to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires into the future," he said.

Trump added that he would like to see expanded bitcoin mining by US firms, even though he called cryptocurrency a "scam" in 2021.

The price of bitcoin initially eased after Trump's speech, but then rebounded and was last quoted up 0.94% at $68,182.