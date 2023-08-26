Donald Trump, Joe Biden policies shifted trade from China at a cost: Study

Despite deglobalisation fears after the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overall trade "has held steady at just under 60 per cent of world (gross domestic product)rather than gone into freefall," Laura Alfaro, an economist at Harvard Business School, and Davin Chor, an associate professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, concluded in their paper, which was presented at the annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.