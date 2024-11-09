Home
Donald Trump prepares to withdraw from Paris climate agreement

The administration of President Joe Biden paused approvals of new LNG exports in January in order to complete a study on the environmental and economic impact of the exports.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 01:13 IST

The administration of President Joe Biden paused approvals of new LNG exports in January in order to complete a study on the environmental and economic impact of the exports. The U.S. Energy Department will have a draft updated analysis out for a 60-day public comment period before the end of the year, a department official said.

Some people on the transition team are discussing moving the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency out of Washington, the report said, citing unnamed people involved in the discussions. 

