Donald Trump pushes tough-on-crime agenda in town with historic links to white extremism

The Harris campaign had criticized Trump for planning the event in Howell while failing to condemn what it called a "blatant display of racism and antisemitism in his name." President Joe Biden visited Howell in 2021.

In an interview with Reuters after a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, Trump did not directly respond to a question about that criticism. A Trump campaign spokesperson said the former president would make it clear in Howell that "crime, violence and hate of any form will have zero place in our country when he is back in the White House."

Trump did not speak out against hate during his 45-minute remarks on Tuesday.

When asked by a reporter afterward about the Harris campaign’s criticism of the location, he replied by asking “Who was here in 2021?” After the reporter said “Joe Biden,” Trump smiled and thanked her.

Trump has been criticized for racist remarks about Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic candidate and if elected in November would be the first Black woman and South Asian person to become president.

At a gathering of Black journalists last month, Trump falsely suggested Harris recently "turned Black" to advance her political career. He often insults her intelligence, her heritage and her looks.

Last week, an official Trump campaign account on X posted two images side-by-side, one showing a pristine small-town American front porch with a flag and the other showing mostly Black migrants crowding outside a New York City hotel. The caption read: "Import the third world. Become the third world.”

The Trump War Room post drew fire from the NAACP civil rights group as racist, but Trump's aides stood by it. Trump has often suggested that the United States is facing an "invasion" of migrants across the southern border.