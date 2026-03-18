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Donald Trump says NATO's refusal to help on Iran is 'very foolish mistake'

As ⁠for whether he would retaliate against NATO allies for holding back, Trump said he had 'nothing currently ‌in mind.'
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 20:49 IST
World newsIranIsraelDonald TrumpNATOWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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