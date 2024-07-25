Donald Trump turns his full focus on Kamala Harris at first rally since Joe Biden's exit from 2024 race

Charlotte (NC): Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines Wednesday against his likely new opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who he called his “new victim to defeat” and accused of deceiving the public about President Joe Biden 's ability to run for a second term.

The rally in Charlotte, North Carolina marked his first public campaign event since Biden dropped out of the 2024 matchup and Harris became the Democrats' likely nominee.

“So now we have a new victim to defeat: Lyin' Kamala Harris,” Trump said, labeling her "the most incompetent and far left vice president in American history.”

Trump called her a “radical left lunatic” and called her “crazy” for her positions on abortion and on immigration. He also mispronounced her first name repeatedly.

The former president's stop in North Carolina shows he's concerned about keeping the state in his column this November, even as his team reaches for wins in traditionally Democratic-leaning states like Minnesota, which Trump is set to visit on Saturday.