Donald Trump wants to debate Meghan Markle as she did not treat Queen Elizabeth II right

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that he did not like the way Meghan Markle treated the late Queen Elizabeth II. He is keen on having a debate with Meghan Markle as he disagrees with her actions.
In a radio segment of The Hugh Hewitt Show, which is hosted by Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that according to him, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behaviour was not right and it was "disrespectful", reported Hindustan Times.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stepped down from the royal duties and status in 2020; to this Trump said, "I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect, and I didn’t like it."
Donald Trump had met Queen Elizabeth in 2019, during his three-day visit to the UK. He said that she was a very nice person and he became friendly with her during the period. Meanwhile, he didn't miss the opportunity of take a jibe at his opponent, President Joe Biden.
"She was an incredible woman. She was so sharp; she was 100 per cent. When you watch Biden, you say this is a different planet," added Trump.
Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan have made some public statements about the royal family, which according to Trump were disrespectful and he "disagrees" with what they did.
With that, Trump expressed in having a debate with Meghan Markle as he claimed that the couple don't like him. "I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones. If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her," he said.
However, this is not the first time that Trump has made such comments over Meghan Markle. Previously in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump had noted Markle's behaviour as "very disrespectful" towards the Queen.
Trump had previously also claimed that it is possible that Megan Markle might leave Prince Harry if she finds someone better than him.
"I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial. She went through years and decades without controversy," Trump told in the interview.
Trump was never a fan of Meghan Markle as he was quoted saying, "I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment."