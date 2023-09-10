Donald Trump wants to debate Meghan Markle as she did not treat Queen Elizabeth II right

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan have made some public statements about the royal family, which according to Trump were disrespectful and he "disagrees" with what they did.

With that, Trump expressed in having a debate with Meghan Markle as he claimed that the couple don't like him. "I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones. If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. I’d love to debate her," he said.