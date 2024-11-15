Donald Trump's cabinet: Who's been picked, who's in the running?

Marco Rubio, secretary of state On Wednesday, Trump tapped US Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as the United States' top diplomat.

Rubio, 53, was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state. The senator has in past years advocated for a muscular foreign policy with respect to US geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump's views. The president-elect accuses past US presidents of leading the US into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a less interventionist foreign policy.