Donald Trump's insatiable bloodlust

If he's not elected, he bellowed in Ohio, there will be a blood bath in the auto industry. At his Michigan rally Tuesday, he said there would be a blood bath at the border, speaking from a podium with a banner reading, "Stop Biden's border blood bath." He has warned that, without him in the Oval, there will be an Oppenheimer-like doomsday — we will lose World War III and America will be devastated by "weapons, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before."