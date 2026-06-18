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'Don't attack the only powerful ally you have left in world': US VP Vance on Israeli critics of Trump's Iran deal

Vance said that US President Donald Trump ⁠was "the ‌only head of state in the entire world who ‌is sympathetic to the ⁠nation of Israel at this moment in time".
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:50 IST
United StatesIranIsraelDonald Trump

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