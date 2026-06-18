'Don't attack the only powerful ally you have left in world': US VP Vance on Israeli critics of Trump's Iran deal

<p>US Vice President JD Vance slammed Israeli critics of the US-Iran interim peace agreement and said warned them 'not to attack the only powerful ally they have left anywhere in the world'.</p><p>"I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world", Vance said. </p><p>Speaking to reporters from the White House, Vance said that US President Donald Trump was "the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," and rebuked Israeli cabinet members that the majority of the Jewish State's defensive weapons were provided through US funding.</p>.'Our missiles only for firing': Iran says weapons programme not part of talks with US for deal.<p>"The problem for Israel is not Donald J Trump and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in," Vance said. </p><p>This comes even as Israel Thursday published a map showing an expanded military control zone in southern Lebanon and said it would not rule out carrying out attacks beyond it, challenging the terms of a US-Iran pact that calls for Lebanon's sovereignty to be respected.</p> <p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>