‘Don’t die, I’ll be back’: Nine-year-old boy secures help after tornado overturns parents' car

Wayne, recovering from back, neck, and arm injuries, credited his son for their survival, saying, "We could pretty much see the tornado within about a mile, two miles away from us. But, as we turned, the tornado turned itself. I couldn't be more proud to be a father. A son that can accept a challenge in that way shows that he would go above and beyond for anyone."

Both parents are expected to recover, and Wayne couldn't be prouder of his son's bravery.

"Branson, you are the good news!," the handle wrote, commending the boy's courage.

"He ran a mile in a tornado storm after being in a car accident, and witnessing his parents being severely injured, and he's only 9. What a brave boy!! (sic)," one user commented on the post.

"He was such a brave boy! But hopefully, his family will get him in therapy to help him process all that because that’s A LOT of trauma to experience at 9," another added.